Acutus Medical announces downsizing, sees $1.4 M-$1.8M in charges

Acutus Medical (AFIB) announced a realignment of resources and operational downsizing. Dr. Shaden Marzouk, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Acutus, commented, “Following an extensive strategic review by the Company’s Board of Directors, we are taking the hard but necessary steps to reduce the size of our organization while complying with our remaining obligations to Medtronic (MDT) for the production of left-heart access products.” The Company will reduce operations to a scale designed solely to support the manufacturing and distribution of Medtronic’s left-heart access products through the transition of the production of these products to Medtronic pursuant to the terms of the Company’s Asset Purchase Agreement entered into with Medtronic in April 2022 and Distribution Agreement entered into with Medtronic in June 2022. Acutus has begun implementation of an operational downsizing to reduce resources supporting the left-heart access manufacturing and distribution business to the scale needed to meet its obligations to Medtronic, which will result in a reduction of the Company’s workforce by approximately 70%. These downsizing actions are expected to meaningfully reduce cash burn as well as ongoing operating expenses and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of Acutus will continue contract manufacturing for Medtronic until it has fulfilled its obligations under the Asset Purchase Agreement and Distribution Agreement with Medtronic. Financial Impact The Company estimates it will incur approximately $1.4 M to $1.8M of pre-tax downsizing and exit-related charges, of which approximately $0.3M represents future cash expenditures for the payment of monetary consideration and related benefit costs, approximately $1.2 million represents future cash expenditures for the payment of retention bonuses to certain employees that will assist with the operational downsizing, and potentially up to $0.3 M estimated as future cash expenditures for contract closing costs. The Company expects that a majority of the future cash expenditures charges will be incurred in the first quarter of 2025, and that the operational downsizing will be substantially complete in the first quarter of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AFIB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.