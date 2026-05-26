Acuta Capital Sells 56% of Ocular Therapeutix Shares in Q1

Key Points

Acuta Capital Partners reduced its Ocular Therapeutix holding by 460,887 shares.

At the end of the first quarter the firm held 592,108 shares held, valued at $5 million.

The position now represents 3.5% of the fund's AUM.

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According to the SEC filing dated May 15, Acuta Capital Partners, LLC disclosed a first-quarter sale of 460,887 shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Reduced Ocular Therapeutix holdings by 460,887 shares

Post-trade: 592,108 shares held, valued at $5. million as of March 31, 2026

The position now represents 3.5% of the fund’s AUM

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:PRAX: $27.4 million (19.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:TERN (subsequently acquired): $26.1 million (18.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:WHWK: $11.8 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:TNGX: $9.2 million (6.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:DRUG: $8.2 million (5.8% of AUM)



Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $52.0 million Net Income (TTM) ($290.5 million) Price (as of market close May 26) $8.29

Company Snapshot

Ocular Therapeutix is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in therapies for eye diseases and leveraging its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company seeks to actively develop new treatments and form strategic partnerships to address unmet needs in ophthalmology.

Ocular Therapeutix offers ophthalmic products such as ReSure Sealant and DEXTENZA, and is advancing a pipeline including OTX-TKI, OTX-TIC, OTX-CSI, and OTX-DED for a range of ocular diseases.

The company generates revenue through sales of FDA-approved ophthalmic devices and drug inserts, with additional value driven by licensing and strategic collaborations for its proprietary sustained-release hydrogel technology.

Primary customers include ophthalmologists, surgical centers, and healthcare providers treating patients with ocular inflammation, pain, glaucoma, and retinal diseases.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors should take note that Acuta Capital, an investment firm specializing in the healthcare sector, sold a significant number of Ocular Therapeutix shares. The holding, previously its fourth largest, accounted for 8.7% of its reported AUM as of Dec. 31.

The shares have lagged the overall equity market. Over the last year, through May 26, Ocular Therapeutix shares gained 12.7% compared to total returns of 30.4% for the S&P 500 index and 41.5% for the Nasdaq Composite.

An investment in Ocular Therapeutix stock isn’t for the faint of heart. The company generated only $10.8 million in first-quarter revenue, and it lost $88.6 million.

The company has been conducting trials for several products. If these prove successful, Ocular Therapeutix could see a major upswing in revenue. But it’s not certain that these treatments will receive governmental approval and penetrate the ocular market.

Interested investors should watch for upcoming news coming out of its investor day on June 17.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.