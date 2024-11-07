Acushnet Holdings price target raised to $75 from $66 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst George Kelly raised the firm’s price target on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) to $75 from $66 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after what the firm describes as “another fairly strong quarter and guide.” Industry conditions remain healthy and the firm’s estimates have moved “modestly higher,” and although it sees a positive outlook, it also sees a “fair valuation and a lack of material catalysts,” the analyst tells investors.

