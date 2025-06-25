Acushnet Holdings President and CEO Makes $183K Stock Purchase

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on June 24, involves Eugene David Maher, President and CEO at Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF).

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Maher bought 2,570 shares of Acushnet Holdings, amounting to a total of $183,088.

Acushnet Holdings shares are trading down 0.0% at $73.03 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Delving into Acushnet Holdings's Background

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, and others. These products are offered through different brands such as Titleist, FootJoy, Scotty Cemeron, Vokey Design, Pinnacle, KJUS, and others. The company's reportable segments are Titleist golf equipment, FootJoy golf wear, and Gofl gear. A majority of its revenue is generated by the Titleist golf equipment segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States, followed by Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA), Japan, Korea, and the Rest of the world.

Acushnet Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Challenges: Acushnet Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.59%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 47.94% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Acushnet Holdings's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.62.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 20.06 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.87 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Acushnet Holdings's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Acushnet Holdings's EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.89 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Acushnet Holdings's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GOLF

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GOLF

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.