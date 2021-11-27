Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Acushnet Holdings' shares on or after the 2nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.66 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Acushnet Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $54.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Acushnet Holdings paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 14% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Acushnet Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GOLF Historic Dividend November 27th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Acushnet Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 23% per annum for the past five years. Acushnet Holdings looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Acushnet Holdings has delivered an average of 6.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Acushnet Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Acushnet Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Acushnet Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Acushnet Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Acushnet Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

