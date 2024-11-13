Acushnet Holdings management to meet with Jefferies

Jefferies holds a plant tour and a meeting with CEO Maher and CFO Sullivan in New Bedford, MA on November 13 at 1:30 pm.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GOLF:
- Acushnet Holdings price target raised to $68 from $65 at Truist
- Acushnet Holdings Reports Solid Q3 2024 Results
- Acushnet Holdings price target raised to $75 from $66 at Roth MKM
- Acushnet Holdings still sees 2024 revenue $2.45B-$2.50B, consensus $2.46B
- Acushnet Holdings reports Q3 EPS 89c, consensus 79c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.