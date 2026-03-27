Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) Price Target Increased by 12.81% to 102.41

The average one-year price target for Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) has been revised to $102.41 / share. This is an increase of 12.81% from the prior estimate of $90.78 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.46% from the latest reported closing price of $91.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acushnet Holdings. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 38.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOLF is 0.08%, an increase of 36.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.97% to 33,683K shares. The put/call ratio of GOLF is 3.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,090K shares representing 10.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,555K shares , representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,465K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 834K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares , representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 833K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 796K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOLF by 5.90% over the last quarter.

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