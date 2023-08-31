Acushnet Holdings (FRA:163) Price Target Increased by 8.84% to 57.75

The average one-year price target for Acushnet Holdings (FRA:163) has been revised to 57.75 / share. This is an increase of 8.84% from the prior estimate of 53.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.64 to a high of 80.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.95% from the latest reported closing price of 53.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acushnet Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 163 is 0.13%, an increase of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 42,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 7,947K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,047K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 163 by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,521K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 163 by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,807K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 163 by 729.06% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,617K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 1,548K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 163 by 1.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.