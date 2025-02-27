ACUSHNET HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $GOLF Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS ($GOLF) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.34 by $0.32. The company also reported revenue of $445,170,000, missing estimates of $463,925,141 by $-18,755,141.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GOLF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID EUGENE MAHER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,249 shares for an estimated $1,885,346 .

. CHRISTOPHER AARON LINDNER (President - FootJoy) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $369,552.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of ACUSHNET HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

