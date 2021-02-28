Acushnet Holdings Corp. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Acushnet Holdings beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$1.6b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 13%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Acushnet Holdings after the latest results. NYSE:GOLF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Following the latest results, Acushnet Holdings' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.75b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 8.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 36% to US$1.75. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.74b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.76 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 5.8% to US$42.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Acushnet Holdings' earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Acushnet Holdings analyst has a price target of US$52.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$29.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Acushnet Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.3% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 14% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Acushnet Holdings is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Acushnet Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Acushnet Holdings analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Acushnet Holdings you should know about.

