Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GOLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GOLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.67, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLF was $35.67, representing a -10.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.85 and a 72.74% increase over the 52 week low of $20.65.

GOLF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI). GOLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.63%, compared to an industry average of -18%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOLF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOLF as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (CSA)

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSA with an increase of 38.17% over the last 100 days. CSB has the highest percent weighting of GOLF at 1.84%.

