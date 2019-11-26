Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GOLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.58, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLF was $30.58, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.18 and a 51.09% increase over the 52 week low of $20.24.

GOLF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Mattel, Inc. (MAT). GOLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 19.79%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

