Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLF was $42, representing a -11.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.68 and a 103.39% increase over the 52 week low of $20.65.

GOLF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and Mattel, Inc. (MAT). GOLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.29%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

