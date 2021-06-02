Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.59, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLF was $53.59, representing a -0.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.99 and a 65.3% increase over the 52 week low of $32.42.

GOLF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). GOLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.29%, compared to an industry average of 28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOLF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOLF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOLF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 21.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GOLF at 1.19%.

