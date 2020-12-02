Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.155 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GOLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GOLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.86, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLF was $38.86, representing a -4.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.61 and a 88.18% increase over the 52 week low of $20.65.

GOLF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI). GOLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -20.78%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

