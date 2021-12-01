Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOLF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GOLF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.38, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOLF was $54.38, representing a -6.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.87 and a 44.24% increase over the 52 week low of $37.70.

GOLF is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Pool Corporation (POOL) and Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). GOLF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.02. Zacks Investment Research reports GOLF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.31%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the golf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

