(RTTNews) - Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) (GOLF) announced a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $48.511 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $56.224 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $657.658 billion from $620.501 billion last year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.511 Mln. vs. $56.224 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $657.658 Bln vs. $620.501 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.