Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) (GOLF) released a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $71.43 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $74.66 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.2 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $683.87 million from $689.36 million last year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $71.43 Mln. vs. $74.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $683.87 Mln vs. $689.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.45 bln-$2.5 bln

