Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) (GOLF) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $99.37 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $87.76 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $703.37 million from $707.55 million last year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99.37 Mln. vs. $87.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.62 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $703.37 Mln vs. $707.55 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.