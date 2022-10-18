Acushnet Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GOLF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.88, changing hands as low as $43.93 per share. Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $37.46 per share, with $57.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.90.

