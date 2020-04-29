Acushnet Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GOLF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (Symbol: GOLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.93, changing hands as high as $28.24 per share. Acushnet Holdings Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOLF's low point in its 52 week range is $20.65 per share, with $33.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.09.

