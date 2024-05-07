Acushnet (GOLF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Acushnet (GOLF) reported $707.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $692.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +15.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Acushnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Titleist golf gear : $68.20 million compared to the $71.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $68.20 million compared to the $71.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs : $203.90 million compared to the $186.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year.

: $203.90 million compared to the $186.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.8% year over year. Net Sales- Titleist golf balls : $208 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $192.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $208 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $192.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear: $192.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $191.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

Shares of Acushnet have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

