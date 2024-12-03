News & Insights

Acusensus Trading Halt Sparks Investor Curiosity

December 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Acusensus Ltd (AU:ACE) has released an update.

Acusensus Limited (ASX: ACE) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement, creating a temporary pause in trading activity for the company. This move has sparked curiosity among investors and market enthusiasts as they await further details. Trading is expected to resume by December 6, 2024, or upon the release of the anticipated announcement.

