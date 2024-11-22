Acusensus Ltd Issues New Performance Rights

Acusensus Ltd (AU:ACE) has released an update.

Acusensus Ltd has announced the issuance of 320,834 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, which will not be listed on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key talent, potentially impacting its future performance positively. Investors may find this a noteworthy development as it reflects on the company’s internal growth strategies.

