Acusensus Ltd Director’s Interest Update

Acusensus Ltd (AU:ACE) has released an update.
Acusensus Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Alexander Jannink, who is associated with Jannink & Associates Pty Ltd as a shareholder and beneficiary. The change involves significant holdings, including fully paid ordinary shares and various unquoted options and performance rights. Investors in the financial markets may find these developments noteworthy as they could influence the company’s stock performance.
