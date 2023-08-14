News & Insights

Acurx Pharma's Phase 2b Study Of Ibezapolstat In C. Difficile Infection On Track

August 14, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP), while reporting financial results for the second quarter, on Monday, provided an update on its pipeline progress.

The company's lead antibiotic candidate is Ibezapolstat, which is under a Phase 2b clinical trial in the treatment of C. difficile infection (CDI). Enrollment in this study is underway, and the company anticipates completing enrollment of the 36 patients required for an interim review by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) in the coming months, with only 5 patients more to enrol.

The company also said it is continuing its R&D collaboration with Leiden University Medical Center (Holland) under a previously awarded grant from the Dutch Government of approximately $500,000 to further evaluate the mechanism-of-action of Acurx's inhibitors against the DNA pol IIIC enzyme, which is the bacterial target of its antibiotic pipeline for the systemic treatment (IV and oral) of gram-positive bacterial infections.

For the second quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $3.4 million or $0.28 per share, wider than $2.6 million or $0.26 per share in the prior-year quarter.

