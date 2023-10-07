Acurx Pharmaceuticals (FRA:3ZO) Price Target Increased by 19.06% to 11.92

The average one-year price target for Acurx Pharmaceuticals (FRA:3ZO) has been revised to 11.92 / share. This is an increase of 19.06% from the prior estimate of 10.01 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.29 to a high of 15.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 796.12% from the latest reported closing price of 1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3ZO is 0.01%, an increase of 950.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 153.94% to 1,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,182K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 76.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3ZO by 224.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 87K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 34.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3ZO by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 43K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3ZO by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3ZO by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.