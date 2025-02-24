Acurx Pharmaceuticals Advances To Phase 3 Trials For C. Difficile Infection, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) Monday announced that its lead antibiotic candidate, ibezapolstat, is advancing to international Phase 3 clinical trials for treating C. difficile Infection.

A recent study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapeutics highlights ibezapolstat's ability to preserve beneficial gut bacteria, unlike vancomycin, which is linked to higher C. difficile recurrence.

The study found that genomic differences in PolC-type DNA Polymerase III allow beneficial microbes to resist ibezapolstat, supporting gut health.

Acurx plans to leverage these findings to advance its systemic Gram-positive antibiotic program targeting MRSA and its anti-anthrax bioterrorism initiative.

ACXP is currently trading at $0.73 down 8.10 percent or $0.062 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.