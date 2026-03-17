Is Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 925 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACXP's full-year earnings has moved 42.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ACXP has returned 93.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.2% on average. This means that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Apyx Medical (APYX). The stock has returned 4.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Apyx Medical's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 444 individual companies and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.7% this year, meaning that ACXP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Apyx Medical, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 82-stock industry is ranked #159. The industry has moved -10.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Apyx Medical as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.