News & Insights

Markets
ACXP

Acurx Pharma Reports Positive Data From Phase 2b Study Of Ibezapolstat In CDI

January 29, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) Monday reported positive extended clinical cure (ECC) data from Phase 2b study of its lead antibiotic candidate, ibezapolstat in patients with Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI).

In the Phase 2b trial, patients with CDI were randomized to receive either ibezapolstat or vancomycin. All five patients treated with ibezapolstat experienced no recurrence of infection within 3 months after cure.

Acurx said it has discontinued Phase 2b trial segment following its success.

"Ibezapolstat continues to demonstrate success compared to a standard of care, oral vancomycin, to treat patients with CDI. We anticipate continued favorable differentiation between the two therapeutic options in 2024. We expect to leverage this success in a $1 billion plus US CDIglobal marketas we move forward with an international Phase 3 clinical trial mandate," said David P. Luci, President & CEO of Acurx.

Ibezapolstat has previously received FDA QIDP and Fast-Track Designation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.