Acurx Pharma Prices $7.1 Mln Offering Of Shares And Short-Term Warrants; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 0.825 million shares at a purchase price of $3.03 per share in a registered direct offering. The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $2.5 million.

In parallel, in a concurrent private placement, the firm will issue unregistered short-term warrants to purchase up to 1.65 million shares, with an exercise price of $2.78 per share, exercisable immediately and expiring twenty-four months following the effective date of the registration.

The potential additional gross proceeds from the short-term warrants, if fully-exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $4.6 million. Acurx Pharma currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2026, subject to the customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Acurx pharma develops a new class of small-molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections.

ACXP has traded between $1.32 and $21 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $3.1, up 11.51%.

In the pre-market, ACXP is down 16.13% at $2.60.

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