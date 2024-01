(RTTNews) - Shares of late-stage biopharma company Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) are falling more than 25 percent on Wednesday morning trade, despite reporting positive comparative data from Ibezapolstat from Phase 2b trial in CDI patients.

Currently, shares are at $3.52, down 25.78 percent from the previous close of $4.75 on a volume of 2,230,635.

