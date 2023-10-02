News & Insights

Markets
ACXP

Acurx Pharma Discontinues Phase 2b Trial For Ibezapolstat To Treat C. Difficile Infection

October 02, 2023 — 07:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) announced Monday that the Company has discontinued the Phase 2b clinical trial of its lead antibiotic candidate, ibezapolstat, for the treatment of patients with Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) due to success.

The Company made this decision in consultation with its medical and scientific advisors and statisticians based on observed aggregate blinded data and other factors, including the cost to maintain clinical trial sites and slow enrollment due to COVID-19.

The Company has determined that the trial performed as anticipated for both treatments, ibezapolstat and the control antibiotic vancomycin (a standard of care to treat patients with CDI), with high rates of clinical cure observed across the trial without any emerging safety concerns.

Accordingly, the Independent Data Monitoring Committee will not be required to perform an interim analysis of this Phase 2b trial data as originally planned and the Company has discontinued the trial.

Acurx will analyze the data and report topline efficacy results promptly. The Company anticipates that this decision will allow the Company to advance this first-in-class, FDA QIDP/Fast Track-designated antibiotic product candidate to Phase 3 clinical trials more expeditiously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.