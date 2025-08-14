Acuren Posts 1.5 Percent Gain in Q2

Key Points GAAP revenue reached $313.9 million, exceeding expectations in Q2 2025, up 1.5% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped approximately 7.6% year-over-year to $54.6 million as margins compressed.

NV5 merger completed post-quarter, setting up a larger, more leveraged company.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Acuren (NYSE:TIC), a leading provider of testing, inspection, certification, and asset integrity services, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company reported GAAP revenue above analyst expectations and continued to grow its business with existing customers. However, profitability fell compared to the prior year as Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 17.4% from 19.1%, with margins coming under pressure due to higher costs. The period also marks a transition, as the major acquisition of NV5, closed after quarter-end, will reshape the company’s size and future direction. Management did not provide updated guidance as it prepares for the post-merger phase, leaving assessments of the quarter mixed: revenue is growing year-over-year, but investors await clarity on improved profitability and integration progress.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) N/A $0.09 N/A — Revenue (GAAP) $313.9 million $308.4 million $309.3 million 1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $54.6 million $59.1 million (7.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.4 % 19.1 % (1.7 pp) Adjusted Gross Margin 28.8 % 29.1 % (0.3 pp)

Business Overview and Key Success Factors

Acuren specializes in asset integrity management, providing crucial services like nondestructive testing (NDT), inspections, and engineering solutions to help customers maintain equipment and infrastructure. Its work spans industries such as energy, utilities, infrastructure, and government, focusing on helping clients keep assets safe and compliant throughout their operational life.

The company’s growth is driven by several secular trends. Aging infrastructure creates a steady need for inspection and maintenance, while tighter regulations require frequent compliance checks. Acuren leans into digital transformation, deploying proprietary software and analytics for inspection data, and integrating newer methods like drone-enabled geospatial analytics. The competitive landscape rewards companies that meet evolving customer needs with better technology and broader service offerings. Key to success are a strong presence in recurring, compliance-driven revenue streams and expertise in technology-enhanced asset protection.

Quarter Highlights: Revenue, Margins, Transformational M&A

The company reported GAAP revenue of $313.9 million, exceeding analyst estimates by $5.5 million (GAAP) and up 1.5% year-over-year. Organic revenue, which excludes effects from acquisitions and currency changes, rose 2.0%. Management credited the gains to “strong callout work”, which refers to on-demand, project-based services, and deeper relationships with existing customers. These trends align with the broader industry needs for regular asset inspections as infrastructure ages and regulations tighten.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-cash charges, dropped to $54.6 million from $59.1 million. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA margin—the share of revenue converted to Adjusted EBITDA—fell to 17.4%. Management highlighted increased expenses tied to being a public company and higher costs related to transforming the business for future growth. Net loss (GAAP) narrowed sharply to $0.2 million, from a loss of $5.5 million in the comparable period, mainly reflecting the absence of costs that hit last year, including share compensation for legacy shareholders and lower interest expenses. However, business transformation costs still weighed on the bottom line.

The biggest structural event was the merger with NV5, which closed after the quarter ended on August 4, 2025. This $1.7 billion acquisition created a $2 billion TICC and engineering services company on a pro forma basis, as disclosed following the completion of the NV5 merger and broadens its services, especially by adding geospatial and engineering capabilities. The deal brought a sizable increase in the company’s debt load—term loan debt rose to $1.6 billion post-merger (as of August 2025), while total shares outstanding jumped to 200.6 million as of August 12, 2025, from 121.5 million. Management sees the merger as unlocking opportunities for cross-selling and cost savings.

Cash and liquidity were reasonable at quarter end, with $130.1 million on hand and $75 million available via undrawn borrowing, all before the NV5 debt was added. Free cash flow and debt management will become more important metrics for investors as the combined company moves forward. The mix of recurring compliance revenue and digital, tech-enabled service offerings should provide a stable foundation, but margin trends and execution of the merger are now the main areas to watch.

The ongoing volume in callout work and compliance-focused services demonstrates continued demand in a heavily regulated environment.

Outlook and What’s Ahead

Management did not provide financial guidance for the third quarter or for fiscal 2025. It stated that a comprehensive outlook, including anticipated revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges, will be provided with its next earnings report in November 2025. This measured approach reflects the company’s focus on completing the NV5 integration and preparing updated forecasts based on the combined entity.

Without guidance, investors will closely track progress on integrating NV5, the impact on earnings and cash flows, and any signs of reversing margin compression. The absence of explicit outlook means near-term uncertainty will persist until management sets new targets and provides post-merger updates.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Acuren. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.