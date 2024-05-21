Acumentis Group’s New Securities Quotation

Acumentis Group Limited (AU:ACU) has released an update.

Acumentis Group Limited announces a new application for the quotation of 1,780,441 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code ACU, to be issued on May 21, 2024. This move, previously announced in an Appendix 3B, indicates potential market growth and could interest shareholders and investors monitoring the company’s stock.

