Acumentis Group Limited Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Acumentis Group Limited has shown a strong financial performance in 2024, with a 5% rise in operating revenues and an 18% increase in non-mortgage revenues. The acquisition of Gill Wright & Associates has diversified their services nationally, enhancing their valuation capabilities. The company also announced its first dividend since 2019, signaling recovery and a commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder value.

