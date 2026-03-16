Acumen Pharmaceuticals Raises $35.75 Million To Advance Alzheimer's Drug Programs

(RTTNews) - Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) announced a $35.75 million private placement of its common stock at a price of $3.30 per share to support the development of its next generation of Alzheimer's disease candidates. The financing is expected to close on or about March 16, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The company said the proceeds will primarily fund its Enhanced Brain Delivery (EBD) program, which aims to improve how Alzheimer's drugs reach the brain.

Acumen is developing antibodies that target toxic amyloid beta oligomers-believed to be early drivers of Alzheimer's disease- and the new funding will help advance potential best-in-class molecules toward clinical testing. The company expects to select a first clinical candidate from its next-generation EBD program and file an IND by mid-2027.

Acumen's pipeline includes Sabirnetug (ACU193), its current lead antibody, along with a subcutaneous formulation of Sabirnetug and its EBD program being developed in partnership with JCR Pharmaceuticals. Sabirnetug is currently being evaluated in ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 trial in early Alzheimer's disease, with topline results from this study in late 2026.

The company plans to use early 2026 non-clinical data to determine whether to advance up to two EBD development candidates under its collaboration agreement.

Acumen ended the third quarter of 2025 with $136.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, which it expects will fund operations into early 2027.

ABOS has traded between $2.98 and $3.34 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading session (March 13, 2026) at $3.27, down 0.91%. In pre-market trading the stock is up $3.90, up 20%, touching a new 52-week high.

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