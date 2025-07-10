Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Present Findings on Sabirnetug at Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2025

Acumen Pharmaceuticals will present new findings on sabirnetug at AAIC 2025, focusing on Alzheimer's disease treatments and trial efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will present new findings at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC®) 2025 in Toronto, which takes place from July 27-31, 2025. The presentations will focus on a cost savings analysis of pTau217 as a screening tool in Acumen's Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD trial of its therapeutic, sabirnetug, as well as a nonclinical study assessing sabirnetug’s selective targeting of soluble amyloid beta oligomers compared to other treatments. The company emphasizes the importance of biomarker-driven screening alongside targeted therapies in enhancing Alzheimer's drug development. Sabirnetug, currently in a Phase 2 study, is designed to target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers, which are believed to contribute to Alzheimer's disease pathology.

Potential Positives

Acumen Pharmaceuticals will present new findings at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC®) 2025, indicating active engagement in advancing research on Alzheimer's disease.

The presentation includes a cost savings analysis of using pTau217 as a screening tool, suggesting a focus on improving clinical trial efficiency and patient-centric approaches.

Sabirnetug (ACU193) has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for treating early Alzheimer's disease, highlighting its potential significance in the treatment landscape.

The ongoing Phase 2 trial, ALTITUDE-AD, with a substantial enrollment of 542 individuals, showcases strong commitment to addressing early Alzheimer's disease through innovative therapeutics.

Potential Negatives

Results from the Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD trial are still pending, which may indicate uncertainty regarding the efficacy and safety of their product, sabirnetug, in treating Alzheimer’s disease.

Potential issues regarding the forward-looking statements highlight risks inherent in the development of their therapeutic, including amplification by macroeconomic factors, which may concern investors about the company's financial stability and viability.

The reliance on biomarker-driven screening and unique therapy aims, while innovative, may not guarantee clinical success or regulatory approval, reflecting a high-risk landscape for Acumen’s drug development efforts.

FAQ

What is Acumen Pharmaceuticals presenting at AAIC 2025?

Acumen Pharmaceuticals will present findings on pTau217 screening cost savings and sabirnetug's selectivity for Aβ oligomers at AAIC 2025.

When is the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025?

AAIC 2025 will be held from July 27-31, 2025, both in-person and online in Toronto.

What is sabirnetug and its significance?

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic amyloid beta oligomers, aiming to treat Alzheimer’s disease effectively.

What is the ALTITUDE-AD trial?

ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing sabirnetug’s efficacy in slowing cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer’s disease.

Who are the key presenters from Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the conference?

Todd Feaster, Psy.D., and Erika N. Cline, Ph.D., are the presenting authors for Acumen Pharmaceuticals at AAIC 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABOS Insider Trading Activity

$ABOS insiders have traded $ABOS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATT ZUGA (CFO & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,266 shares for an estimated $56,619 .

. DANIEL JOSEPH OCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 12,619 shares for an estimated $20,102

DEREK M MEISNER (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 3,418 shares for an estimated $5,434

ERIC SIEMERS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,219 shares for an estimated $5,118

RUSSELL BARTON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,914 shares for an estimated $4,692

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ABOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ABOS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ABOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABOS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ABOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ABOS forecast page.

$ABOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABOS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ABOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $4.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Colin Bristow from UBS set a target price of $4.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $11.0 on 03/28/2025

Full Release



NEWTON, Mass., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), will present new findings at the upcoming Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC®) 2025 in Toronto. The presentations include a cost savings analysis of the use of pTau217 as a screening tool in Acumen’s Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD trial of sabirnetug as well as a nonclinical study evaluating the relative selectivity of sabirnetug to targeting AβOs versus Aβ monomers. The conference will be held July 27-31, 2025, both in-person and online.





Acumen’s presentation details are as follows:







Topic: ALTITUDE-AD: Cost Savings Using a pTau217 Screening Assay in an Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Sabirnetug in Early Alzheimer's Disease











Date/Time:



Monday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT



Monday, July 28, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT





Format:



Poster Presentation



Poster Presentation





Session:



Drug Development: Human



Drug Development: Human





Presenting Author:



Todd Feaster, Psy.D., Senior Clinical Research Scientist, Acumen Pharmaceuticals









Topic: Sabirnetug selectivity for Aβ oligomers over monomers compared to recombinant lecanemab and aducanumab











Date/Time:



Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT



Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EDT





Format:



Poster Presentation



Poster Presentation





Session:



Drug Development: Human



Drug Development: Human





Presenting Author:



Erika N. Cline, Ph.D., Manager, Bioanalytical Methods, Acumen Pharmaceuticals











“Our presentation at AAIC highlight how combining biomarker-driven screening with a targeted therapeutic like sabirnetug represents meaningful progress in trial designs and drug development for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Eric Siemers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acumen Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to sharing these findings at AAIC, which reinforce both sabirnetug's distinct selectivity for toxic amyloid beta oligomers as well as our approach to making clinical trials more patient-centric and efficient.”







About Sabirnetug (ACU193)







Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.







About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)











Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. More information can be found on



www.clinicaltrials.gov



, NCT identifier NCT06335173.







About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit



www.acumenpharm.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the therapeutic potential and potential clinical efficacy of Acumen’s product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193). These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen’s management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen’s programs are described in additional detail in Acumen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investors:







Alex Braun







abraun@acumenpharm.com









Media:







Jon Yu





ICR Healthcare







AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.