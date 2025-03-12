Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present Research on Sabirnetug for Alzheimer's Disease at International Conferences in April 2025

Acumen Pharmaceuticals will present research on sabirnetug for Alzheimer's at upcoming international conferences in April 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will present scientific findings related to its Alzheimer's disease treatment candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), at two upcoming conferences: the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders in Vienna and the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in San Diego. The presentations will include oral discussions on the use of a plasma pTau217 assay for participant screening in a Phase 2 study and various posters detailing methods for analyzing amyloid beta oligomers' binding to neurons, as well as early effects of sabirnetug on synaptic biomarkers. Sabirnetug aims to selectively target toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers, which are believed to contribute to Alzheimer's disease progression. The treatment has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and is currently being evaluated in a large clinical trial.

Potential Positives

Acumen Pharmaceuticals will present significant findings about its Alzheimer’s treatment, sabirnetug, at two major upcoming neurological conferences, indicating robust engagement with the scientific community.

The Fast Track designation granted by the U.S. FDA for sabirnetug highlights its potential as a therapeutic option for early Alzheimer's Disease, which could enhance development support and market positioning.

The ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, ALTITUDE-AD, involves a substantial participant enrollment, suggesting a strong commitment to advancing research on Alzheimer’s treatments.

Details on the innovative assay and methodologies being presented demonstrate Acumen's leadership in advancing diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in Alzheimer’s research.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes forward-looking statements, which indicate uncertainty regarding the clinical efficacy of sabirnetug (ACU193), potentially leading to investor skepticism about its future success.

The company is currently in a Phase 2 trial for sabirnetug, suggesting that it is still in the early stages of development, which may be perceived as a lack of progress in bringing the drug to market.

Risks mentioned could amplify concerns among stakeholders, including geopolitical events and economic conditions that may adversely affect the company's operations and financial outlook.

FAQ

What is Acumen Pharmaceuticals focused on developing?

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is developing a novel therapeutic targeting soluble amyloid beta oligomers for Alzheimer's disease treatment.

When and where will Acumen present its findings?

Acumen will present at the AD/PD Conference in Vienna from April 1-5, 2025, and the AAN Annual Meeting in San Diego from April 5-9, 2025.

What is sabirnetug (ACU193)?

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers central to Alzheimer's disease pathology.

What is the ALTITUDE-AD study?

ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug in slowing cognitive decline in early Alzheimer's patients.

What does Fast Track designation mean for sabirnetug?

Fast Track designation by the FDA facilitates the development and review of sabirnetug for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEWTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced upcoming scientific presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD) in Vienna, Austria from April 1-5, 2025, and the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting in San Diego, Calif., from April 5-9, 2025.





Oral presentations will focus on implementation of a validated research-use plasma pTau217 assay in the clinical trial participant screening process. Poster presentations will focus on methods of interrogating the binding of AβOs to a model of human neurons; methods to more accurately assess the AβO selectivity of nonclinical assays and sabirnetug; and early effects of sabirnetug on synaptic biomarkers in AD. Together, these presentations support the comprehensive development program for sabirnetug, which Acumen is advancing as a potential next-generation antibody treatment for early symptomatic AD.





AD/PD presentation details are as follows:







Oral Presentation









ALTITUDE-AD: Use of Plasma pTau217 Screening in An Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Sabirnetug for Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease (2813)











Date/Time:



April 1, 2025, 2:30-2:45 p.m. CEST



April 1, 2025, 2:30-2:45 p.m. CEST





Location:



Austria Center Vienna, Hall A



Austria Center Vienna, Hall A





Presenting Author:



Eric Siemers













Poster Presentations









Protocol for the Preparation of Stable Monomeric Amyloid Beta (1522)











Dates:



April 2-3, 2025



April 2-3, 2025





Location:



Austria Center Vienna, Exhibition Hall



Austria Center Vienna, Exhibition Hall





Presenting Author:



Erika Cline













Utility of Human i





PSC-





Derived Neuronal Model for Evaluating Synaptic Binding of Amyloid Βeta Oligomers (1393)











Dates:



April 2-3, 2025



April 2-3, 2025





Location:



Austria Center Vienna, Exhibition Hall



Austria Center Vienna, Exhibition Hall





Presenting Author:



Elizabeth Johnson











AAN presentation details are as follows:







Oral Presentation









ALTITUDE-AD: Use of Plasma pTau217 Assay to Screen Potential Participants in an Ongoing Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Study of Sabirnetug for Early Alzheimer's Disease





(3870)











Date/Time:



April 7, 2025, 2:24 p.m. PT



April 7, 2025, 2:24 p.m. PT





Location:



San Diego Convention Center, 25C



San Diego Convention Center, 25C





Presenting Author:



Todd Feaster













Poster Presentation









INTERCEPT-AD Biomarker Results: Early effect of sabirnetug treatment on synaptic biomarkers in Alzheimer's disease





(3984)











Date/Time:



April 9, 2025, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PT



April 9, 2025, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. PT





Location:



San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall



San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall





Presenting Author:



Elizabeth Johnson













About Sabirnetug (ACU193)







Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.







About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)







Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study will enroll approximately 540 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD). The global study is currently ongoing at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, UK, and the European Union. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.







About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit



www.acumenpharm.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the therapeutic potential and potential clinical efficacy of Acumen’s product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193). These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen’s management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen’s programs are described in additional detail in Acumen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investors:







Alex Braun







abraun@acumenpharm.com









Media:







Jon Yu





ICR Healthcare







AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com





