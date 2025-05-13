ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ABOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS ($ABOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, beating estimates of -$0.55 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity
ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ABOS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL JOSEPH OCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,397 shares for an estimated $107,975.
- MATT ZUGA (CFO & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,501 shares for an estimated $80,986.
- DEREK M MEISNER (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,540 shares for an estimated $25,940.
- ERIC SIEMERS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,078 shares for an estimated $25,165.
- RUSSELL BARTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,550 shares for an estimated $18,917.
ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 836,003 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,437,925
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 490,008 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $842,813
- ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 461,143 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $793,165
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 456,856 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $785,792
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 275,436 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $473,749
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 139,206 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,434
- UBS GROUP AG added 118,741 shares (+521.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,234
