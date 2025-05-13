ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ABOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS ($ABOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, beating estimates of -$0.55 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ABOS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ABOS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL JOSEPH OCONNELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,397 shares for an estimated $107,975 .

. MATT ZUGA (CFO & Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,501 shares for an estimated $80,986 .

. DEREK M MEISNER (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,540 shares for an estimated $25,940 .

. ERIC SIEMERS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,078 shares for an estimated $25,165 .

. RUSSELL BARTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,550 shares for an estimated $18,917.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of ACUMEN PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.