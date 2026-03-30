Is Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 923 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABOS' full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ABOS has moved about 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 7.5%. This means that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT). The stock has returned 4.8% year-to-date.

For ADC Therapeutics SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 443 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.7% so far this year, so ABOS is performing better in this area. ADC Therapeutics SA is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and ADC Therapeutics SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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