Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 13.06

The average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ABOS) has been revised to 13.06 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 273.03% from the latest reported closing price of 3.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.07%, a decrease of 42.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.68% to 41,125K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 14,932K shares representing 24.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,359K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,839K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,300K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing a decrease of 22.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 30.46% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,895K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acumen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target amyloid-beta oligomers, (AβOs), which Acumen believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease, or AD. Acumen is currently focused on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate, ACU193, to establish proof of mechanism in early AD patients. Acumen initiated its Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in the second quarter of 2021 with the objective to evaluate its safety and tolerability and explore its pharmacokinetics and target engagement. This trial is currently enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD. ACU193 Phase 1 data intended to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism are expected by year end 2022.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.