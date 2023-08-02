Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Price Target Increased by 5.42% to 15.59

The average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) has been revised to 15.59 / share. This is an increase of 5.42% from the prior estimate of 14.79 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.69% from the latest reported closing price of 7.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 26,504K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,771K shares representing 16.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,952K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 1,207K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,051K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 29.09% over the last quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Acumen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target amyloid-beta oligomers, (AβOs), which Acumen believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease, or AD. Acumen is currently focused on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate, ACU193, to establish proof of mechanism in early AD patients. Acumen initiated its Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in the second quarter of 2021 with the objective to evaluate its safety and tolerability and explore its pharmacokinetics and target engagement. This trial is currently enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD. ACU193 Phase 1 data intended to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism are expected by year end 2022.

