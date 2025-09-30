Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Price Target Increased by 11.84% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ABOS) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is an increase of 11.84% from the prior estimate of $7.75 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 448.73% from the latest reported closing price of $1.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 10.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.01%, an increase of 14.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.51% to 39,983K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 14,932K shares representing 24.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,077K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,142K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 84.23% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,950K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares , representing an increase of 41.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 64.36% over the last quarter.

Knollwood Investment Advisory holds 1,629K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

