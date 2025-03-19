Acumen Pharma Reports Positive Topline Data For Sabirnetug From Phase 1 Study

(RTTNews) - Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced topline data from Phase 1 study of its drug candidate sabirnetug, which is being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

The study was designed to compare pharmacokinetics (PK) between subcutaneous (SC) and intravenous (IV) formulations of sabirnetug in healthy volunteers.

Results from the study showed that weekly SC administration of sabirnetug was well-tolerated with systemic exposure supporting further clinical development.

A Phase 2 study of sabirnetug dubbed ALTITUDE-AD in patients with early Alzheimer's disease is underway.

