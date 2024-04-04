News & Insights

Acumen Pharma Partners Lonza To Advance Sabirnetug For Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

April 04, 2024

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) on Thursday signed a collaboration agreement with Lonza, a global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets.

The agreement covers the manufacture of sabirnetug (ACU193), an antibody targeting toxic soluble ABOs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), for clinical development and commercialization, if approved.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza will manufacture the sabirnetug drug substance at its next-generation, manufacturing facility in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (US), equipped with 2,000L single-use bioreactors.

Acumen will leverage Lonza's regulatory expertise, extensive experience in antibody manufacturing, and global manufacturing network from 2,000L to 20,000L.

Sabirnetug is the first humanized monoclonal antibody to demonstrate selective target engagement of ABOs in a Phase 1 first-in-human study. It addresses an underlying cause of Alzheimer's by preventing toxic ABOs from binding to dendritic spines and by preserving neuronal function.

