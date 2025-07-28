Acumen Pharma Cuts Alzheimer's Trial Costs 40% With Blood Test

(RTTNews) - Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS), Monday reported that using a plasma pTau217 screening assay in its Phase?2 ALTITUDE-AD study of sabirnetug reduced trial screening costs by about 40 percent across U.S. and Canadian sites.

Nearly half of volunteers met the pTau217 threshold for confirmatory testing, and 81 percent of those were amyloid-positive minimizing unnecessary PET scans and lumbar punctures and speeding enrollment.

In nonclinical comparisons, sabirnetug demonstrated the strongest binding to toxic amyloid-ß oligomers and minimal affinity for monomers showing an 8,750-fold selectivity for Aß1-42 oligomers over Aß1-40 monomers, outperforming lecanemab and aducanumab.

ABOS is currently trading at $1.53, down $0.0352 or 2.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

