ACUMEN CAPITAL PARTNERS Maintains Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPZZF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, ACUMEN CAPITAL PARTNERS maintained coverage of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCPK:BPZZF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.32% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is $16.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.72 to a high of $17.38. The average price target represents an increase of 44.32% from its latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is 50MM, a decrease of 2.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPZZF is 0.46%, an increase of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.24% to 105K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HUSIX - Huber Capital Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 102K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPZZF by 15.43% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDS - Avantis International Small Cap Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 43.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPZZF by 3.34% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

