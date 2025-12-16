ACUMEN CAPITAL PARTNERS Maintains Andrew Peller (ADWPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, ACUMEN CAPITAL PARTNERS maintained coverage of Andrew Peller (OTCPK:ADWPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.81% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Andrew Peller is $8.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.65 to a high of $10.22. The average price target represents an increase of 210.81% from its latest reported closing price of $2.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Andrew Peller is 410MM, an increase of 6.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Andrew Peller. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADWPF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.38% to 378K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 147K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares , representing a decrease of 9.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADWPF by 12.00% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 93K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares , representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADWPF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

