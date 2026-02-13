Acuity SVP and CFO Sells 4,974 Shares for $1.5 Million

Key Points

Karen J. Holcom, SVP & Chief Financial Officer, sold 4,974 shares for a transaction value of ~$1,538,110 on Jan. 28, 2026, at a weighted average price around $309.23 per share.

All shares involved were direct holdings; the transaction included an exercise of 897 options with immediate sale, and indirect holdings (302 shares via 401(k) plan) were unaffected.

10 stocks we like better than Acuity ›

Karen J. Holcom, SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Acuity (NYSE:AYI), executed the exercise of 897 options and sold 4,974 shares in an open-market transaction on Jan. 28, 2026, for a total sale value of approximately $1.5 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,974 Transaction value ~$1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 21,523 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 302 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.7 million

Key questions

What proportion of Holcom's direct stake was impacted by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 18.77% of Holcom's directly held shares, reducing her position from 26,497 to 21,523 shares as of Jan. 28, 2026.

The sale accounted for 18.77% of Holcom's directly held shares, reducing her position from 26,497 to 21,523 shares as of Jan. 28, 2026. Did the transaction affect indirect holdings or involve entities outside direct ownership?

No, all shares sold and options exercised were directly held; indirect holdings, specifically 302 shares Holcom’s 401(k) plan, were unchanged by this activity.

No, all shares sold and options exercised were directly held; indirect holdings, specifically 302 shares Holcom’s 401(k) plan, were unchanged by this activity. How does this trade fit into Holcom's historical pattern and remaining capacity?

Recent sell transactions have been sized at a median of approximately 18.43% of holdings; this recent transaction is consistent with the prior disposition cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.54 billion Net income (TTM) $410.4 million Dividend yield 0.23% 1-year price change (4.69%)

Company snapshot

Offers commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, lighting controls, and building management systems primarily through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Intelligent Spaces Group segments.

Generates revenue by manufacturing and distributing lighting fixtures, controls, and intelligent building solutions for indoor and outdoor applications, leveraging a broad portfolio of proprietary brands.

Serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, utilities, national accounts, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, system integrators, and energy service companies across North America and internationally.

Acuity Brands is a leading provider of lighting and building management solutions with a global footprint and a strong presence in North America. The company leverages a diverse brand portfolio and dual-segment structure to address both traditional and intelligent building markets. Its scale, comprehensive product offering, and focus on innovation position it competitively within the electrical equipment and parts industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Holcom’s transaction was the automatic result of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a common tool for company insiders that allows them to buy and sell shares, or have them vested, based on a pre-arranged schedule or formula. These plans provide a defense against allegations of insider trading, as the plans are usually made well before a company insider has material knowledge that could affect the stock’s share price.

Acuity is an industrial technology company with segments for lighting and intelligent spaces. The stock has lost some ground over the past year as commercial and residential builders contend with stubbornly high interest rates, tariffs, and high construction materials costs. On Jan. 8, the company reported its earnings results for the fiscal first quarter of 2026, ended Nov. 30, 2025, and despite beating profit expectations and reporting strong revenue growth, the stock fell 15% the following day. Acuity also recently announced a 17% dividend increase to $0.20 per share, extending its track record of raising dividends to three years.

Despite its occasional drawdowns, Acuity stock has been a solid performer over the longer term, returning more than 150% to shareholders over the last five years as of Jan. 28, besting the S&P 500’s 98% total return over the same time frame. Yet the industry remains somewhat pressured, if cautiously optimistic. The American Institute of Architects projects just a 1% gain in spending on building this year, increasing to just 2.2% in 2027. Spending on commercial facilities is expected to grow 3% in 2026, and spending on institutional facilities is projected to increase 2.7% this year.

Should you buy stock in Acuity right now?

Before you buy stock in Acuity, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Acuity wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $429,385!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,165,045!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.